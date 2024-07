Red Sox outlook entering July, Xander Bogaerts return, and revisiting the Josh Beckett-Mike Lowell t Dan Roche and Joe Weil break down where the Sox stand entering July, needs at the trade deadline, and Devers power surge. They also discuss Xander Bogaerts return to Fenway, and, with the Marlins next on the schedule, reflect on the Josh Beckett/Mike Lowell trade that helped bring the franchise a title in 2007.