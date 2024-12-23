Red Sox add Walker Buehler to rotation: Will Middlebrooks breaks down the move The Red Sox bolstered their starting rotation on Monday by signing righty Walker Buehler to a one-year deal. Former Red Sox third baseman and CBS Sports HQ analysist Will Middlebrooks joins CBS Boston's Joe Weil to discuss the move and what it means for Boston's rotation in 2025. They also break down where the Red Sox now sit in the pecking order of the AL East, and what else Craig Breslow should look to accomplish this offseason.