Emotions were high when pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters clashed at Cambridge City Hall. WBZ-TV's Tammy Mutasa reports.

Protesters supporting Israel challenge pro-Palestinian rally in Cambridge Emotions were high when pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters clashed at Cambridge City Hall. WBZ-TV's Tammy Mutasa reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On