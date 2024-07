Patriots Training Camp: Jacoby Brissett providing calming, steady presence at quarterback Rookie Drake Maye has everyone's attention at Patriots training camp, but Jacoby Brissett is the starting quarterback as the team starts the 2024 season. Dan Roche and Nick Giovanni discuss Brissett's strong presence on the field and what it means for the young passers on the roster, along with plenty of Day 2 observations from Foxboro.