Patriots training camp: Drake Maye is far behind Jacoby Brissett -- and that's OK! It's game week for the Patriots, and WBZ-TV's Steve Burton welcomes ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss and WEEI's Christian Fauria onto Sunday night's Sports Final to get into everything New England Patriots. After a quick discussion on the Matthew Judon contract dispute, the trio discusses Jacoby Brissett's handle on the starting quarterback job and the progress of rookies Drake Maye and Joe Milton.