Patriots put up a fight vs. the Bills, but same old issues pop up in second half The Patriots looked like a different team as they raced out to a 14-0 lead over the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday. But the same old issues that have plagued the team all season resurfaced in the second half, and the Bills won 24-21. Steve Burton, Mike Reiss, and Christian Fauria broke down the Week 16 loss, and whether or not the better effort from the team has earned Jerod Mayo another season as head coach.