Patriots need coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington to step up more New England offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has done great work with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, but the Patriots need defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington to step up going forward. Steve Burton and Mike Reiss break it down on Patriots 1st Down -- and also discuss the Hall of Fame chances of Rodney Harrison, Adam Vinatieri, and Vince Wilfork!