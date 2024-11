Patriots defense needs to step up to close out the season, especially in the pass rush The Patriots defense was supposed to be a strength this season, but the team's lack of a pass rush has been leading to some big days for opposing quarterbacks. On Wednesday night's Patriots 1st Down, Steve Burton and Mike Reiss discuss the struggles of the New England defense, the chances of seeing Jabrill Peppers Sunday against the Colts, and how much Brian Belichick sounds like his dad.