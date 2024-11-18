Organic carrots recalled after E. Coli Outbreak A massive recall of organic carrots and baby carrots sold at grocery stores across the country was issued by a California grower after a possible outbreak of E. coli that has already killed one person. Grimmway Farms, which made and packaged the organic carrots, issued the recall on Saturday after nearly 40 cases were recorded in 18 states. At least 15 people were hospitalized and one person has died, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Where were the carrots sold? A number of stores that sold the carrots across the United States, including Puerto Rico, and Canada are impacted, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Food Lion, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Canadian chains Loblaws and Compliments. "State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Sunday. "Of the 27 people interviewed, 26 reported eating carrots. The FDA's traceback investigation identified Grimmway Farms as the common supplier of organic whole and baby carrots in this outbreak." What carrots have been recalled? According to the FDA, the recall did not pull any carrots off the shelves at stores as they should no longer be available for sale, however, they may still be in people's homes and refrigerators. Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag but were available for purchase at retail stores from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23, 2024. Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, 2024. These lists include the brands or store's brands (and bag size) that sold the carrots. Organic Whole Organic Carrots Whole Foods 365 - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb bunny-luv-organic-baby-1lb-front-e1731795924269-555x442.jpg Bunny-Luv organic baby carrots (pictured) and organic whole carrots are part of a recall after an E.coli outbreak. Grimmway Farms Bunny Luv - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb Cal-Organic - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb Compliments - 2lb Full Circle - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Good & Gather - 2lb GreenWise - 1lb, 25lbs Marketside - 2lb Nature's Promise - 1lb, 5lb O-Organics - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb o-organic-baby-1lb.jpg O Organic organic baby carrots (pictured) and organic whole carrots are part of a recall from Grimmway Farms. Grimmway Farms President's Choice - 2lb Simple Truth - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Trader Joe's - 1lb Wegmans - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Wholesome Pantry -1lb, 2lb, 5lb Organic Baby carrots Whole Foods 365 - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb 365-1lb-org-cello-555x279.jpg Whole Foods 365 organic whole carrots (pictured) and organic baby carrots are part of a recall from Grimmway Farms after an E.coli outbreak. Grimmway Farms Bunny Luv - 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb Cal-Organic - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs Compliments - 1lb Full Circle - 1lb Good & Gather - 12oz, 1lb good-gather-1lb-org-cello-e1731797130538.jpg Good Gather organic whole carrots (pictured) and organic baby carrots are part of a recall from Grimmway Farms for E.coli contamination. Grimmway Farms GreenWise - 1lb Grimmway Farms - 25 lb Marketside - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb Nature's Promise - 1lb O-Organics - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb President's Choice - 1lb, 2lb Raley's - 1lb Simple Truth - 1lb, 2lb Sprouts - 1lb, 2lb Trader Joe's - 1lb Wegmans - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb Wholesome Pantry - 1lb, 2lb Already 39 people have been infected across 18 states including Washington, Minnesota, New York, California, Oregon, South Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Orion, Virginia and Wyoming. What should you do if you have the carrots?