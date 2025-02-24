Watch CBS News

Lawsuit filed challenging Trump Administration's mass deportation in sanctuary cities

The Cities of Somerville and Chelsea discuss their joint lawsuit filed today by Lawyers for Civil Rights, challenging the Trump Administration’s efforts to coerce cities into participating in mass deportation efforts. Following the recent developments regarding the federal Administration’s unconstitutional threats to strip cities of federal funding and prosecute them for failing to bend to the President’s will, the two metro-Boston cities are taking their defense of Constitutionally protected state, local, and individual rights to court.
