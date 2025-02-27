Watch CBS News

Karen Read asks judge to dismiss the entire case: Analysis of the motion

In a highly anticipated filing, Karen Read's defense team has asked Judge Beverly Cannone to dismiss Read's entire case for reasons of "extraordinary governmental misconduct." Read's defense team had hinted at this filing last month. It was formally filed on Wednesday, but was impounded – meaning it was sealed and not accessible. WBZ's Kristina Rex who's been following the case from the beginning speaks with WBZ's Legal Expert Katherine Loftus.
