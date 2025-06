Music Director Reginald Golden spoke to Jordyn Jagolinzer about their special event "Lift Every Voice," a Juneteenth celebration.

Howard Gospel Choir performed Juneteenth musical celebration at Newton's Allen Center Music Director Reginald Golden spoke to Jordyn Jagolinzer about their special event "Lift Every Voice," a Juneteenth celebration.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On