How much will the Patriots' defense miss Ja'Whaun Bentley? The Patriots have lost linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley for the rest of the season with a torn pectoral, leaving a huge void on the New England defense. Dan Roche and Mike Reiss discuss who will have to step up in Bentley's absence, and what it means for New England's Week 3 matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Thursday night.