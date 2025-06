Henry Winkler talks "Hazardous History," Boston love & Georgetown commencement speech The acting legend spoke with CBS News Boston's Joe Weil about the new show on The History Channel called "Hazardous History with Henry Winkler," which tells the stories of the things we did for fun, for money, or out of plain boredom that you can’t do anymore. Winkler also talked about his time at Emerson College, his recent commencement speech at Georgetown and how positive thinking influenced his life.