St. Mary's Church is now rescheduling baptisms, funerals and meetings. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Franklin church fire ruled arson, $10,000 reward offered St. Mary's Church is now rescheduling baptisms, funerals and meetings. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On