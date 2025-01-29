Watch CBS News

FOMC, what to expect and its effect on your money

The Federal Open Market Committee is set to meet today and discuss potential interest rate cuts. Armstrong Advisory Group's Chuck Zodda breaks down what it could mean for the stock market and lingering questions about AI and DeepSeek.
