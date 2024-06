Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze at a 9,700 square foot home in Concord. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Firefighters battle heat at Concord mansion fire Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze at a 9,700 square foot home in Concord. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On