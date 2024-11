WBZ TV's Levan Reid spoke to Salvation Army Capt. Jessica Berkhoudt before Thursday's big Thanksgiving celebration in Newburyport.

Donations boost Thanksgiving meals at Salvation Army in Newburyport WBZ TV's Levan Reid spoke to Salvation Army Capt. Jessica Berkhoudt before Thursday's big Thanksgiving celebration in Newburyport.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On