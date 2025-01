Did Jerod Mayo know he was going to be fired by Patriots before Week 18 win over Bills? Jerod Mayo and the Patriots won their Week 18 clash with the Bills, which cost New England the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Mayo was then fired just hours after that victory. Did the head coach know that he was going to get let go heading into the game? Steve Burton, Mike Reiss, and Christian Fauria break down the conspiracy theory on WBZ's Sports Final.