Did Jerod Mayo deserve to be fired by the New England Patriots after just one season? The Patriots moved on from head coach Jerod Mayo quickly, firing him just hours after the team won Week 18 to finish his only season at 4-13. Did Mayo deserve to get the quick axe, or did the organization set him up to fail? Steve Burton, Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria discuss on WBZ's Sports Final, with Reiss and Fauria offering differing opinions on the matter.