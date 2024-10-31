Could Drake Maye play Sunday when the Patriots face the Titans? Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was limited at practice on Wednesday after suffering a concussion last weekend against the Jets. Could Maye be cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Titans in Tennessee? Steve Burton and Mike Reiss discuss the chances of Maye starting for New England, and also touch on Hunter Henry as the emergency QB and a reliable playmaker in the offense on Patriots 1st Down!