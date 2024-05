Celtics should handle Cavaliers in second round, with Derrick White looking "Brady-like" Cedric Maxwell has seen Derrick White take his game to a whole new level, and sees him being a huge difference-maker in the upcoming Celtics-Cavaliers playoff series. Max and WBZ-TV's Steve Burton also discuss the Kristaps Porzingis injury, the C's depth, and Joe Mazzulla's desire to bring a banner to Boston.