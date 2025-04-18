"Celtics City" director teases epic finale weaving championship eras together The HBO docuseries "Celtics City" has done an incredible job mixing the different eras of Boston Celtics basketball together, and director Lauren Stowell said the finale will bring everything full circle with the franchise's 18th championship celebration. She chats with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche about highlighting 80 years of Celtics basketball, the different generations covered, and Kevin Garnett's incredible interview about the team's 2008 title.