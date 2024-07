Boston's newest Newbury Street business Candlefish hopes to take patrons on a sensory journey Newbury Street's newest business, Candlefish, hopes to take patrons on a sensory journey with their 100-candle library. You won't find specific fragrance notes. Instead, the unique candle shop believes the best way to find your signature scent is by going in blind, without any preconceptions or expectations. Candlefish opens Friday, July 26.