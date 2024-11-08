Boston Busing Crisis revisited 50 years later It's been 50 years since the Boston Busing Crisis. It was a period where Boston Public Schools were under court control to desegregate through a system of busing students between predominantly white and black areas of the city. The city’s busing crisis led to a series of racial protests and riots. It caught national attention during the mid-70s. Among those students who experienced the busing crisis first hand was Robert Lewis Junior, who is now the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Boston. He spoke with Breana Pitts about his experience during that time.