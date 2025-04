"48 Hours" preview of "Trained to Kill: The Dog Trainer, the Heiress and the Bodyguard" "Trained to Kill: The Dog Trainer, the Heiress, and the Bodyguard" is set to captivate audiences with its gripping tale of a dark love triangle. The story revolves around a woman seeking protection from her obsessive ex-husband, only to find herself entangled in a web of unexpected consequences. Host Peter Van Sant joined Breana Pitts to talk about the story.