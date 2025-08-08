Watch CBS News
Photos: Tom Brady statue unveiled by Patriots outside Gillette Stadium

By
Matt Geagan
Sports Producer, CBS Boston
Matthew Geagan is a sports producer for CBS Boston. He has been part of the WBZ sports team for nearly 20 years. He moved over to the web in 2012 and has covered all the highs (and a few lows) in Boston sports.
Matt Geagan

/ CBS News

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The statue of Tom Brady is unveiled during the ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The statue of Tom Brady is unveiled during the ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tom Brady stands with the Kraft Family as his statue is unveiled during the ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in August 8, 2025. Tom Brady took the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 17 division championships in the 18 seasons he played for them as a starter.

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Owner Robert Kraft and Former NFL player Tom Brady pose during the statue unveiling ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

A general view of the statue of Tom Brady is seen during the unveiling ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Former NFL player Tom Brady speaks during his statue unveiling ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

A detailed view of the statue of Tom Brady is seen during the unveiling ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

A detailed view of the statue of Tom Brady is seen during the unveiling ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu via Getty Images

The statue of Tom Brady stands 12 feet tall and 17 feet tall (invoicing the base) from the ground at the unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in August 8, 2025. 

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Owner Robert Kraft, Tom Brady and president Jonathan Kraft watch the statue unveiling prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu via Getty Images

A close up of Tom Brady's statue at the statue unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in August 8, 2025. 

Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tom Brady speaks at his statue unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in August 8, 2025. 

