Sports Photos: Tom Brady statue unveiled by Patriots outside Gillette Stadium





New England Patriots Unveil Tom Brady Statue Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu via Getty Images Tom Brady stands with the Kraft Family as his statue is unveiled during the ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in August 8, 2025. Tom Brady took the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 17 division championships in the 18 seasons he played for them as a starter.

New England Patriots Unveil Tom Brady Statue Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu via Getty Images The statue of Tom Brady stands 12 feet tall and 17 feet tall (invoicing the base) from the ground at the unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in August 8, 2025.

