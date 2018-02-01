Watch CBS News
Sarah Wroblewski is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV. Wroblewski will contribute to weekday afternoons and weekend evenings on WBZ-TV.

Wroblewski is an experienced local meteorologist who has spent over 10 years anchoring and reporting on some of the biggest weather events across the Boston market. Prior to that, Wroblewski worked at Weather Services International in Andover, Massachusetts. She began her career at WBZ-TV as a weather producer and weekend morning meteorologist.

Wroblewski holds a bachelor's degree in atmospheric science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) from the American Meteorology Society.

