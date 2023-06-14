Pod of 4 killer whales spotted in rare sight south of Nantucket

BOSTON - Scientists from the New England Aquarium got quite the site as the aerial survey team spotted a pod of four killer whales swimming south of Nantucket. While there have been killer whale sightings in our coastal waters before, seeing the adult male, adult female and two juvenile orcas was a first for the team in over 10 years of flying.

"It's not something you see all the time, it's definitely an unusual sighting, it's not unheard of, but it's definitely pretty special and really fun to see," research assistant Orla O'Brien told WBZ TV.

The range in which killer whales roam can stretch from the Carribean to the Candian Arctic, but still getting a glimpse at one, is special.

"There aren't a lot of them, so we tend not to see them very often," O'Brien explained. "So, while we don't know for sure why we saw those whales, exactly where we saw them, my guess is that they were probably looking for food there."

The only killer whale seen regularly in the North Atlantic waters is nicknamed "Old Thom," a large male who is known to swim alone. He too was spotted by himself last Sunday off Provincetown, and if you are looking to spot one of these whales this summer, the chances aren't that great.

"I think that it's unlikely the average person heading out will continue to see killer whales throughout the summer, but anything is possible. Whenever you are out on the water, I think it's just good to remember with any kind of marine wildlife to be on the lookout and give them space," O'Brien said.

The survey team spotted nearly 150 whales and dolphins on the trip, including the five killer whales around New England.