Why have there been so many tornadoes this year in New England?

Why have there been so many tornadoes this year in New England?

Why have there been so many tornadoes this year in New England?

BOSTON - Tornadoes and flash flooding have been the story of the summer. But why so many this year?

WBZ TV's Sarah Wroblewski previously addressed this in a Question Everything earlier in the summer and she's elaborating on it again.

Wroblewski said we've been stuck in a pattern of warm, humid days this summer, which contributes to the heavy rain. And when a cold front comes through, the instability in the air leads to tornadoes forming. She said the strong jet stream has also been producing strong winds that can get down to the surface.

Tornadoes aren't actually a rare weather event in the area. The record for most tornadoes in Massachusetts in a year dates back to 1958, when there were 12.