Next Weather Alert: Tornado Watch in place through Sunday afternoon, torrential rain expected

What to do during a tornado warning

What to do during a tornado warning

What to do during a tornado warning

BOSTON – The threat of flash flooding and severe weather will continue into Sunday afternoon and evening for southern New England.

Downpours and thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings and tornado warnings Sunday morning.

CBS Boston Graphic

Over 2 inches of rain has fallen in some spots quickly flooding roadways and leaving cars stranded in some communities in central Massachusetts.

A slow-moving cold front will continue to interact with a juicy tropical airmass over our area. Dewpoints have climbed well into the 70s.

CBS Boston Graphic

Expect showers and storms to progress eastward through the afternoon and evening. Torrential rain leading to flash flooding is the biggest threat. Be prepared for quickly changing conditions and never drive through a flooded roadway.

A Flood Watch continues until late Sunday night.

CBS Boston Graphic

A Tornado Watch continues until 3 p.m. for parts of the area. There is no action needed, unless a WARNING is issued in your area, then you need to seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building, a basement or an interior room away from windows and exterior walls.

CBS Boston Graphic

Showers will come to an end overnight, lingering through the early morning hours over parts of the Cape and Islands.