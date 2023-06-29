Thunderstorms are in the July 4th forecast, but should clear in time for fireworks

BOSTON - Happy Independence Day. . . I think? The holiday stretch hasn't been the one we've hoped for and the 4th has a few fireworks of its own.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The NEXT Weather Alert continues for the holiday as thunderstorms are expected to pop up again. If there is any good news to come out of this round, it's that the storms fire off earlier in the day. We'll initially hear the rumbles in the late morning and they'll become progressively more scattered through the early afternoon.

If hosting a BBQ or going to a backyard party, an indoor or "backup" plan may be needed. These storms will likely produce some heavier rain fall rates, lightning strikes, and possible damaging wind. This isn't a scenario where you have to cancel plans but certainly something to be wary of after lunchtime.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Thankfully the timing is on our side! By the time sunset rolls around a lot of the t'storm threat will diminish. This is lining up perfectly for fireworks displays across the region. Whether going to the Esplanade, Polar Park, or the other cities/towns, most of the rain/storms should be clearing. It will still remain mild and humid with most between 65-70°.