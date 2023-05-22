Snowfall contest winner visits WBZ-TV studio

BOSTON - Each winter, the WBZ Next Weather Team holds an annual snowfall forecast contest. In the Fall, we ask viewers to predict how much snow the City of Boston (at Logan Airport) will receive for the upcoming winter season.

It's not an easy task... Boston usually gets around 49 inches of snow each winter, but there are plenty of years we've seen more and less. The 2022-23 season was a less than average year. The city only picked up 12.4 inches of snow!

Out of thousands of entries, WBZ viewer Donna from Acton predicted 14 inches for the season, making her the closest to the actual amount and the WINNER of the WBZ Next Weather Snowfall Contest. She and her daughter Kimberly visited the WBZ-TV studio and got a special behind the scenes tour and gave a try at the green screen!

Besides bragging rights, Donna also won a season ski pass to Wachusett Mountain for next winter and credits the WBZ Next Weather Team for the win.

"Listening to all your forecasts and the nice tips you give out," Donna said in an interview with WBZ Meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski.

Donna said she is looking forward to getting back on the slopes.

This was the first time Donna has won the snowfall contest. She had previously entered a few years before.

The 2023-2024 Snowfall contest will open in the Fall.