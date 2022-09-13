Watch CBS News
Courtney Cole joined WBZ-TV in 2022 as a weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter.

Before arriving in Boston, she spent four years in Jacksonville, Florida, where she anchored a top-rated Weekend Morning Show. She enjoys covering stories that help give a voice to those who feel like they haven't been heard. While in Jacksonville, she had the opportunity to cover some unforgettable stories, including: a one-on-one interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Jacksonville to discuss the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), and November 2020 Election Night coverage in Tallahassee.

Prior to working in Jacksonville, Courtney worked as an Anchor/Producer/Reporter in Savannah. She got her start working behind the scenes in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Cole is a native Chicagoan and a proud Hampton University Alumna. (#GoPirates!) She looks forward to exploring New England. When she's not reporting, you can usually find Courtney in the kitchen trying a new recipe, getting lost in the newspaper or a book, or planning a visit with family and friends.

Have a story idea? Send an email to Courtney.Cole@cbs.com.       

