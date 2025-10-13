Classic horror story gets hilarious revamp in "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors" at Massachusetts theater

Laughter, not fear, is the goal of "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors," and the community theater production at the Taunton Performing Arts Center aims to defy expectations.

The unexpected take on the classic horror tale arrives just in time for Halloween.

"This is not scary whatsoever. You may be horrified, but not for the reasons you think," said actor Brendan Pione.

"It is lovingly based on Bram Stoker's 'Dracula,'" explained actor Fred Halperin, "but it more aligns to campiness and a lot of innuendo and funny situations, funny scenarios."

The gender-bending play is quick with the jokes.

"It goes in a completely different direction than the original, but still holds certain plot lines to it," said director Natalie Cabral. "This Dracula is very different. It's very sexy, very comical, very conceited sort of."

Christopher Francis is having a blast playing the Count from Transylvania.

"It's a very funny Dracula. It's a very sexual Dracula. It's a very promiscuous kind of guy," he explained.

Actor Cassandra Gilbert added, "Honestly, this show, we push the envelope, which not a lot of shows do in community theater."

Enjoy a good laugh at "Dracula"

For the cast, that community aspect is crucial to performing a piece like this.

"There's a level of freedom to it. There's a safeness to it. There's an understanding that when you're performing, you're becoming a different person who's not you," Halperin said.

"It's a less intimidating first step to take to say, I want to try this out. I want to try to express myself this way. And I want to do it in a place where I feel supported and there are lower stakes," said Francis.

Pione added, "Everyone I know who finds out about this place is just surprised they never heard of it, wishes their own town had one."

In the end, it's all designed to show the audience a good time.

Cabral said, "It's both what you love about Dracula and what you love about comedies all in one."

"What I really hope that they're talking about is how much fun they had," said Francis. "I think that's the overall goal."

"Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors" will be at the Taunton Performing Arts Center on Main Street from October 16 through the 19th.