Sherlock Holmes joins the world of "A Christmas Carol" in a new mystery play in Boston

There's a holiday whodunnit, featuring two famous literary characters on stage at the Lyric Stage Company in Boston. "A Sherlock Carol" brings the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes into the world of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Actor Paul Melendy, who plays Sherlock, said, "Everyone knows 'A Christmas Carol,' and everyone has an idea about Sherlock Holmes. The marriage of these two is very fun."

For director Ilyse Robbins, the pairing just makes sense.

"There are many Sherlock stories that take place during Christmas. There's also something about Sherlock and his look that feels a little Scrooge-like," Robbins said.

Melendy is best known for his strong comedic roles, but here he takes on the more serious part of the pipe-smoking detective.

"He can be very quick on his feet, and very funny when he needs to be in situations," Melendy said. "But for the most part, he's also struggling with a heavy dose of PTSD, some despondency, despair."

"I think audiences are going to really, really enjoy seeing this guy take on something that is not what perhaps his audiences are used to," said actor Leigh Barrett, one of four ensemble members who play a variety of roles.

"It's chaos. It's insanity. It's amazing. It's very challenging," Barrett explained. "I've done multiple roles before, but not quite like this. Not in such rapid succession."

Special effects take center stage

And the stellar production design helps move the mystery at the center of the piece along.

Melendy told WBZ-TV, "This set hides many secrets that I foresee many gasps in the audience."

"I literally asked my set designer and my lighting designer for things that I thought wouldn't happen," Robbins explained. "I thought they were, they were a wish. I just said, you know, 'Could we?' And they made all my dreams come true."

Barrett added, "The special effects are so cool and so fun. And just across the board, the creatives have just really brought their A-game here."

Robbins explained, "There's the mystery, there's the joy, there's fog and lights and projections. I think it's a great way for a family to spend an evening together."

You can see "A Sherlock Carol" at the Lyric Stage Company in Boston through December 21st.