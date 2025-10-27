New play from comedy actor wants people to "laugh at the tragedies" at Boston theater

How can we enjoy life if we know how it ends? That's the question at the center of "Sardines (a comedy about death)," a new show from actor and comedian Chris Grace.

"I'm always trying to say things that are true. And I think that if you try to say things that are true, you end up saying things that are funny," Chris said.

"So much of comedy is tragedy plus time," explained director Eric Michaud. "And I think that if you can laugh at the tragedies in your life, then you're in such a better place than so many people around you."

Michaud, a New Hampshire native who is also Chris's husband.

"It was very eye-opening and a little challenging to hear kind of your own story parroted back to you, but it's become easier over the process of this. Directing a show has never changed my life or my approach to life in a way before, but here we are," Michaud said.

From stand-up to actor

While you may recognize Chris from TV shows like "Superstore," his roots are in stand-up.

"I like connecting directly to people with eye contact, and there's been a lot of nodding, and people are with the show, and you can see it on their face, and that's really good," he said

Eric added, "There's a universality to the experiences in this show. And I think that everyone can find something to relate to."

From facing our own mortality to coping with the loss of loved ones, death impacts every single one of us, but Chris said it doesn't have to break us.

"I've actually been strengthened by a lot of the things that I've gone through, and I want to tell people that there is a way that you can also be strengthened by them," he said.

And Eric said, "If you can look at something that's horrifying and terrible that's happened to you, and find the humor in it and still find a way to keep going and find a way to spark joy and find life interesting and exciting? From that moment on is a gift. It really is a gift."

You can see "Sardines (a comedy about death)" at the Huntington Theater's Maso Studio through November 16th.