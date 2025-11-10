Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton and Jack Parker among 8 inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Boston Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Joe Thornton and legendary Boston University coach Jack Parker were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in a ceremony Monday night.

Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara was one of the most feared defensemen during his 24-year NHL career. He played with the Bruins from 2006 to 2020 and was the team captain for his entire 14-year run in Boston.

The Bruins made it to three Stanley Cup Finals during that time and hoisted the cup in 2011.

"Being named captain was tremendous honor and I was incredibly proud to lead such an amazing group of teammates to 2011 Stanley Cup Championship," Chara said. "We wanted to go hard each and every night. Well, I can tell you everyone on that Bruins team knew their role. We had a very, very special team. We came to rink every day, we stuck up for each other, played for each other, sacrificed our bodies, and refused to let the bench down."

Chara singled out and thanked his co-captain, Patrice Bergeron. "You've shown me and helped me to become a better leader, a player, but more importantly a better person," Chara said.

Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Duncan Keith, Joe Thornton, Brianna Decker, Zdeno Chara, Jennifer Botterill, Daniele Sauvageau and Jack Parker attend a media opportunity in the Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame & Museum on November 08, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Chara retired after the 2021-22 season with the Islanders and is currently an advisor and mentor for the Bruins. Chara's No. 33 will be raised to the TD Garden rafters during a ceremony on January 15.

Jack Parker

Boston University coach Jack Parker was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder. Parker led the Terriers to 897 wins over his 40-year career at BU, winning three National Championships and 21 Beanpot titles.

Parker was born in Somerville, Massachusetts and started as player at BU in 1965. He became an assistant coach in 1969 and head coach in 1973.

"You're not allowed to coach the same team for 40 years unless you win," Parker said. "If you lose, they get rid of you. You have to keep winning, and we kept winning. We won a lot of games. We won championships it was a lot of fun."

Parker said he will be forever grateful to BU for helping to support the hockey program.

Joe Thornton

Joe Thornton was drafted first overall by the Boston Bruins in 1997 to begin his 24-year NHL career. "Jumbo Joe" was the face of the franchise and team captain from 2002 until he was traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2005. Thornton made three All Star teams with the Bruins and three with the Sharks.

In his speech, Thornton said his first couple of seasons were difficult in Boston, but the Bruins alumni embraced him and taught him "how to be a man." He said Johnny Bucyk took him under his wing, and he still talks with Wayne Cashman weekly.

"To the people of Boston, you were so good to me thank you," Thornton said.

Also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 were Jennifer Botterill, Brianna Decker, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny and Daniele Sauvageau.