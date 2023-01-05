Students' after-school fight injures teacher in Mattapan

BOSTON - A teacher at a Mattapan school was taken to the hospital after being hurt during a student fight.

The teacher at the Young Achievers School in Mattapan did not have life-threatening injuries. A student involved in the fight was also taken to the hospital. The fight happened after school and off campus.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this news. All Boston Public Schools community members deserve to feel safe and free from bullying and violence. Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and staff and providing our young people with a learning environment that makes them feel physically and emotionally safe, respected, and academically challenged," a spokesperson for the Boston School District said.

The Boston Police Department said it is investigating the incident.