Family identifies 8-year-old boy killed by falling tree branch at Massachusetts summer camp: "A perfect son"

Family members have identified the boy killed by a falling tree branch at a summer camp in Wayland, Massachusetts, as 8-year-old Mason Sundberg of Sudbury.

Sundberg was taken by MedFlight to Massachusetts General Hospital on Tuesday in critical condition after a large tree came crashing down at YMCA Camp Chickami, causing what firefighters described as a domino effect. He later died due to his injuries.

Mason Sundberg of Sudbury was killed by a falling tree branch at a summer camp in Wayland. Family photo

On Thursday, Mason's family released a statement identifying him.

"Mason left us yesterday, but his kindness, love and smile never will," the family said. "A fiercely loyal, loving, and empathetic friend to old friends and new. A perfect son, grandson, nephew and cousin – he loved his family more than anything (and his dog River.) Mason was funny, goofy and crazy in all the right ways; he will be remembered for singing and dancing around the house with a wide smile on his face and a skip in his step."

The Sundberg family said Mason loved video games, good sushi, swimming and skiing. They added that he loved to draw and create stories with his friends and carried a notebook in his bag everywhere he went.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

"His brightness will be missed, but never forgotten to those who loved him," the family said. "He may be gone, but his soul lives on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him."

The Sudbury Police Department is providing grief counseling for students in Sudbury on Thursday.

"Today, our Sudbury community is grieving the heartbreaking loss of one of our youngest residents," police said. "Words cannot fully express the sorrow so many are feeling, and we understand how difficult it can be to help children process the unimaginable loss of a friend or classmate."