Child seriously hurt by falling tree at Wayland, Massachusetts summer camp

A child was seriously hurt Tuesday morning when a tree fell on them at YMCA Camp Chickami in Wayland, Massachusetts.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. at the children's day camp on Boston Post Road, also known as Route 20.

Firefighters and police rushed to the scene, with ambulances responding as well.

Fire officials confirmed that a MedFlight helicopter was called in and took a child to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

No additional information is currently available. Authorities are expected to provide more details during a news conference that is scheduled to take place around 1 p.m.

A number of parents could be seen coming to the camp to pick up their children following the incident.

One woman who lives in the area said she heard the commotion and came outside to see what was happening. Her child once attended the camp program.

"We were home and heard a lot of noises, like fire trucks and ambulances," the woman said. "Over seven police cars came in, fire trucks, and a few ambulances. The kids wondered what happened, so we went out and looked."

YMCA Camp Chickami is described on its website as a "traditional day camp located on a beautiful, wooded property bordering conservation land."

The summer camp was founded in 1955. According to the camp's website, children from 6 to 14 years old attend.

Wayland is located in Middlesex County, about 18 miles west of Boston.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details are available.