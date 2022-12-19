Xander Bogaerts says farewell to Red Sox Nation

BOSTON -- From the age of 16 to the age of 30, Xander Bogaerts was a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Now, he's moved on to the San Diego Padres, a team that ponied up a whole lot of money to bring him to Southern California.

Before Bogaerts moves on to the next chapter of his playing career, he made a rare Instagram post to say farewell to Red Sox fans and to the Red Sox organization.

Here's what Bogaerts wrote:

"Dear Red Sox Nation - Thank you for an incredible ride (and what a ride it was)! It was an honor to wear the Red Sox uniform and play in front of the best and most knowledgeable fans in baseball. There were some highs and lows but two World Series trophies during my time to celebrate with you all was absolutely incredible. Thank you to the Red Sox for taking a chance on a young kid from the island of Aruba. Thank you to all the coaches, athletic trainers, managers and front office folks who I have crossed paths with over the course of 14 years. Every single one of you impacted my life in more ways than one and helped me develop into the player I am today. And lastly, to every player that took the field with me in a Red Sox uniform, I say thank you. Thank you for being great teammates and friends. So many of you taught me what it means to be a professional on the field and off the field.

Thank you Boston. Until we meet again!"

Bogaerts made his MLB debut in 2013, and played 1,264 regular-season games for the Red Sox, as well as 44 playoff games.

Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres in free agency. The Red Sox' best offer for Bogaerts was reportedly six years for $160 million.