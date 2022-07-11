Xander Bogaerts named AL All-Star reserve

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts is heading to Hollywood next week. The Red Sox shortstop was named an American League All-Star reserve on Sunday.

Bogaerts will join Red Sox teammate Rafael Devers at the Midsummer Classic in Los Angeles, after Devers was named the starting third baseman of the American League last week. Bogaerts will back up starting shortstop, Tim Anderson.

This is the fourth All-Star nod of Bogaerts' career. The longest-tenured member of the Red Sox is slashing .311/.389/.449 with seven homers, 21 doubles, and 35 RBIs for Boston this season.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium on July 19. For Bogaerts and Devers, it will be their first time back at Dodger Stadium since Boston clinched a World Series title on Oct. 28, 2018.