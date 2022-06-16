World's largest chicken nugget made in Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE - History was made in Massachusetts recently when two TikTok stars created the world's largest chicken nugget.

Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis, who previously concocted the biggest cake pop on the planet, teamed up again to make the 46-pound nugget in Cambridge.

It took 40 slices of slices of white bread, 40 pounds of ground chicken and 40 eggs. They baked it for more than 12 hours.

Guinness World Records confirmed the feat on May 25. They noted the creation was about 115 times larger than the average chicken nugget.