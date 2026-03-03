Foxboro, Massachusetts not budging on security costs 100 days before first World Cup match

There are now just 100 days until the World Cup kicks off in North America, and soccer fans are excited for the seven matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

However, there are still unanswered questions about who will be covering millions in security costs, especially with new concerns over the war in the Middle East.

$8 million needed for security, equipment

Foxboro's Select Board seemed in a state of disbelief Tuesday night after more than a year of planning, and a tense exchange with local soccer leaders two weeks ago, they still don't have the money they need to pay for World Cup security.

Seven games are set to be played at the so called "Boston Stadium" in June and July and Foxboro refuses to front upwards of $8 million needed to buy equipment and pay police and fire over a span of 39 days.

FIFA needs an entertainment license from the town to use the stadium, and the select board said unless they have the funds [to pay for a security plan development in partnership with FIFA] in two weeks - they won't grant it.

"All of the equipment the chiefs have said they need will be there and available by June 1," attorney Gary Ronan offered.

"Waiting until June 1 is unacceptable. We are 99 or 100 days away from hosting the largest sporting event in the world. That strategy is a failed strategy," said Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace.

Boston 2026, the local partner for FIFA, brought their attorneys to make a presentation. They claim if the federal funding were to fall through, Boston 2026 will cover the costs with help from Kraft Sports Group within two days after each event.

"If you don't get paid you can terminate the license. The next soccer game doesn't happen until you get paid, if that's what you decide to do," Ronan offered.

Impact of war with Iran

The select board said those sorts of "game-time decisions" impacting hundreds of thousands of people, would not be acceptable. And now days into a war with Iran, WBZ asked the select board chair whether these anticipated security needs would be even more involved.

"Our chiefs are monitoring that on a daily basis, and everything is evolving. We know that," said Select Board Chair Bill Yukna. "That's kind of some of the stuff that we've put into the license agreement that if things do evolve, we're able to make adjustments that we need to make."

The next select board meeting is in exactly two weeks, March 17. The chair of the select board said he does not want town departments spending any more time on the World Cup until a true plan for compensation is presented.