A Worcester 7th grader built a solar invention for under $25. Now he's headed to Washington, D.C.

A simple frustration turned into something much bigger for 13-year-old Jason Chang, a seventh grader at Worcester Academy in Massachusetts. Jason didn't set out to solve a global energy problem. He just wanted to stop adjusting his family's solar-powered Christmas decorations.

"My mom would always tell me to go outside and move the solar lights to face the sun… and I got kind of frustrated," Jason said. "What if I could fix this problem?"

That moment, small, relatable, and a little annoying, sparked an idea that would eventually earn him national recognition.

A solar tracker without electricity

Jason's project is what he calls an "eco-efficient solar tracking system." In simple terms, it's a solar panel that follows the sun throughout the day.

Most solar panels are fixed in place, meaning they don't always capture sunlight at the optimal angle. That can lead to a loss of potential energy, Jason says that number is up to 20%.

Worcester Academy student Jason Chang created a solar tracker CBS Boston

His solution? A system that moves with the sun, without using motors, sensors, or electricity.

Instead, it relies on gravity.

Using a series of water-filled containers, a seesaw-style design, and a carefully timed fluid control system, his device slowly shifts the weight of the panel throughout the day. As the sun moves, the panel tilts with it automatically.

"All you have to do is pull on the plug and the water starts flowing," Jason explained. "Over time, it will add water slowly into the bucket, weighing the panel down gradually to follow the sun's movement."

The entire system is built using simple materials, many of them recycled. The cost is less than $25.

Tested and more efficient

Jason didn't just build the model, he tested it. In outdoor comparisons with a standard fixed solar panel, his design generated about 20% more voltage.

That kind of improvement could have real-world implications, especially in areas where every bit of energy matters.

"I hope my project can help people around the world to provide more electricity," he said. "Since it's very low cost… I believe that it can be made anywhere around the world."

Because it doesn't rely on external power or complex parts, the system could be especially useful in off-grid communities, developing regions, or even disaster zones where electricity is limited or unavailable.

Built on curiosity and persistence

Jason has been working on the project for over a year, refining the design and documenting each step along the way in a detailed notebook.

Like most inventions, it didn't come together perfectly on the first try.

"The hardest part was the fluid control frame," he said. "It has to be very precise… the measurements have to be exact for the panel to move correctly."

Jason Chang's eco-efficient solar tracking system. CBS Boston

He's already thinking ahead, too.

One limitation of the current design is that water can freeze in colder temperatures. So, Jason is now working on a new version; one that can function year-round, even in winter conditions.

It's a mindset that goes beyond just one project.

"I think most problems in life… instead of working hard, you should work smarter," he said. "Think of ideas to overcome the problem."

Named National STEM Champion

After walking through the design and its potential impact, WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff showed Jason a surprise video message from Jenny Buccos, co-founder of the National STEM Festival.

"Congratulations on being named a National STEM Champion," she said. "You are one of the 55 reasons to believe the future is in incredible hands."

The room quickly filled with applause. Jason had been selected as one of the nation's top young innovators and invited to Washington, D.C. to present his work.

"I feel great," he said, smiling as his classmates cheered him on.

Looking ahead

At just 13 years old, Jason is already thinking like an engineer and an entrepreneur.

"When I'm older, I want to be an entrepreneur… create products… and make everyone's life easier," he said.

It's a big goal. But if this project is any indication, he's well on his way.

What started as a simple frustration has turned into something with real potential as an idea that could help bring energy to places that need it most.

And now, it's taking him to a national stage.