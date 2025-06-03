Worcester street renamed to honor teen who died after "One Chip Challenge"

A street in Worcester has been renamed in honor of a 14-year-old boy who died in 2023 after eating a spicy chip as part of a social media challenge.

The "One Chip Challenge"

In 2023, Paqui's "One Chip Challenge" hit social media, encouraging fans to try their super spicy chip. The single wrapped chip came in a box labeled "Carolina Reaper" and "Naga Viper Pepper."

Harris Wolobah was a sophomore at Doherty High School when a friend gave him the chip in September 2023. Harris fainted after eating the chip, and the school nurse called his parents. His parents said Harris fainted again that night, and they rushed him to the hospital, where he died. Paqui pulled the chips from the shelves after Harris's death.

An autopsy revealed Harris died of cardiopulmonary arrest "in the setting of recent ingestion of a food substance with high capsaicin concentration." The medical examiner also found Harris had an enlarged heart and a congenital heart defect.

In 2024, Harris's family sued Paqui, also naming Hershey and Walgreens in the lawsuit.

Honoring "a young man's spirit"

"Today is not just about a name; it is about a young man's spirit. It is about the light he brought to those around him. To the children of Worcester who walk these streets, let Harris's name be a reminder that you matter, your life matters," said Harris's mother, Lois Wolobah.

Shore Drive will also be known as Harris Thompson Wolobah Way. The sign was unveiled at the corner of Shore Drive and South Frontage Road, in front of the YMCA, where Harris spent a lot of his time playing basketball.



