Worcester police seek suspect who stole $15,000 worth of purses from small business

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts are searching for the person they say stole $15,000 worth of purses from a small business in the city.

It happened last week at Sweet Jane's Designer Consignment on Main Street. The Worcester Police Department did not release additional details about when the theft took place.

Surveillance images released Monday showed a person with a handful of items.

The suspect looks to be wearing a winter coat and winter hat at the time of the incident.

Worcester police also released a surveillance image of a car they believe was involved.

Anyone who recognizes the person or car is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department Detective Beureau.

Tips can be phoned into (508) 799-8651 or sent by text message to CRIMES (9274637).

Located in central Massachusetts, Worcester is the second-biggest city in the state with a population of more than 200,000 people.