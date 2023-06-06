Worcester approves temporary shelter at church after objection from some neighbors

Worcester approves permits for temporary shelter at church after objection from some neighbors

WORCESTER - Emotions ran high inside a packed Worcester City Hall Monday evening. It was standing room only at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, where Greendale neighbors gave input on a proposed temporary shelter at the Zion Lutheran Church.

"We all want to help people, but we've all worked very hard for our home values. We do not want to lose the equity in our homes," one neighbor said.

"Shelters tend to attract people with untreated mental illness," another neighbor claimed, in criticism of the proposal.

"This issue is about whether or not this is a good fit for our neighborhood," another man said.

Worcester Community Housing Resources wants to invest in the campus; it would continue to operate as a church, while adding six units to provide temporary shelter.

"Typically shelter families consist of single parent households, some of the parents may work. The children go to school during the day, families are vetted before entering the shelter, no drug use is allowed. There's an evening curfew," said Todd Rodman, an attorney for the applicant.

Zion Lutheran Church in Worcester CBS Boston

There has been ongoing opposition to the plan.

"Help the elderly. Help the veterans!" one man said. "Those are the people that need our help. People with vested interest in this country."

But there is also no shortage of support.

"I help with the fridges; I see that people use the fridges and there are people in need. There are homeless people in our neighborhood whether he wants to believe that or not," said one woman.

"Anyone opposing this becoming a safe space and welcoming home is standing in direct objection to the basis of this country," another woman said. She shared how city resources helped her during a vulnerable time in her life. She's now working to become a doctor.

After well over an hour of public input, permits were passed unanimously by the board, with opposing neighbors promising their appeals.

"You're going to be sued both personally and professionally!" a man called out, leaving the meeting with a petition of signatures against it.