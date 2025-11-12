Worcester police warn about "overly friendly" thieves targeting older victims

A warning to older folks walking the streets of Worcester, be wary of strangers who seem a bit too friendly, they may just be a thief. Worcester police say two suspects have robbed multiple elderly victims since late October. They are targeting gold jewelry.

"They come up to the victim, and they try to shake hands with, embrace, hug, or touch the shoulders of the victim, and remove jewelry they are wearing," said Worcester Police Sgt. Elise Miranda.

Police say another move is for the suspect to have fake jewelry, and they attempt to put it on the victim while removing the real jewelry in the process.

"They will reach out to shake hands with the individual. She has said, 'I think you remind me of my mother.' They just seem overly friendly or familiar with the victim," explains Sgt. Miranda.

Police release surveillance images

Police say typically the woman makes the theft, while the man drives the getaway car, but they have had conflicting reports of what they look like. They do have pictures of them on surveillance cameras.

Suspects wanted in connection with thefts from elderly people in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester Police

"Potentially we have some changing of appearance by the suspects, so utilizing different clothing and vehicles, head scarves, different hairstyles to try and blend in better," details Sgt. Miranda.

One of the incidents happened on Pleasant Street right where Ada Santos lives.

"They better not be kind with me. Not with me. You better not even get close," said Santos. "I don't take hugs from nobody."

She says one of the victims lives in her building. Mayra Marchany lives there too.

"I try not to use a lot of jewelry when I walk the streets. At night, it's not safe you know," said Marchany.

Similar incidents happened in North Quincy recently. Worcester police are aware of the crimes but have yet to establish a connection as both investigations are ongoing.

There are two vehicles associated with the thefts. One is a black Chevy Tahoe, and the other a brown Kia or Hyundai sedan. Police ask that you be on the lookout.